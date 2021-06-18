LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/18/2021

Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. A rain shower or a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Some gusty winds in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall back into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts in the evening.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Some inland areas (especially west of Marquette) could be around 70 or the 70s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall back into the 40s. Winds becoming south 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, increasing clouds with rain showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some areas west of Marquette could fall back into the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures will be near Lake Superior. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.