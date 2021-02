LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) – You’ve made your list … now can you stick to it? For many people, giving up alcohol, or at least cutting back, is at the top of their new year’s resolutions … and for good reason! Over half of Americans consider themselves drinkers and more than 19 million people are addicted to alcohol or drugs. Giving up your addiction can be difficult, but one woman has found a way to bring people together so they can help each other stay clean and sober.

“I started drinking when I was about 14. I was real bad on crack and heroin. I know what it’s like to be destitute and on the streets. I got to a spot where I truly wanted to commit suicide,” said Traci Barnes. It was either get sober or die. Now twelve years later—and a twelve-step program—Traci has become an advocate for addicts—creating one of the first sober café’s.