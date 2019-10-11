LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/11/2019

Friday, rain and wind. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, then temperatures will turn colder from west to east across the U.P. in the afternoon. South wind turning southwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

