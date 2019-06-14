LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/14/2019

Friday, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.