LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 7/1/2019

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing, especially closer to Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light south to southwest wind.



Tuesday, areas of fog possible in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. A few rain showers or a thunderstorm is possible. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light south to southwest wind.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Light south wind.

Thursday (Independence Day), partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60. Light south to southwest wind.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.

Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.