LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 7/8/2019

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH becoming west to northwest.

Thursday, clearing skies with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Light west to southwest wind.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Light west to southwest wind.