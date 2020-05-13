LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/12/2020

Overnight, clear skies. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Light south wind.



Wednesday, increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain in the late afternoon west of Marquette. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with a some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, cloudy with rain. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning west to southwest.



Thursday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, a few 30s are possible. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, a few 30s are possible. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, a few 30s are possible. East wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, clearing. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, a few 30s are possible. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.