LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020

Today, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s in the Eastern U.P., single digits in the far Western U.P. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, teens west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, at or below zero for inland areas of the Western U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a few lake effect snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night and Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Low temperatures will be in the teens. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night and Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens. High temperatures will be in the 20s.