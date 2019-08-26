LOCAL 3 MONDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/26/2019

Today, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Some sunshine in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, becoming partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland spots could fall into the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy conditions possible, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, 50s to around 60 near Lake Superior. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

