DETROIT (MTU Athletics) – Michigan Tech advanced to the GLI Championship Game for the fifth straight season with a 4-2 victory over No. 18 Michigan State Monday (Dec. 30) at Little Caesars Arena. The Huskies scored even strength, on the power play, shorthanded, and into the empty net and came back from a pair of one-goal deficits.

Tech improved to 11-8-1 overall and will play Michigan at 2:30 p.m. for the GLI Title. The Wolverines defeated Ferris State in the second semifinal 4-1.