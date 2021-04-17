LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/17/2021

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s elsewhere. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will range from around 30 west of Marquette to around 40 along Lake Michigan. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the teens for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s elsewhere. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Superior). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s elsewhere. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s elsewhere. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.