LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/10/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the mildest temperatures will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin line. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the mildest temperatures will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin line. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the mildest temperatures will be inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with the coldest temperatures inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

