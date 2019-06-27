LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 6/27/2019

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. Higher wind gusts are possible near Lake Superior in Marquette County.



Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Very warm with some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light west to northwest wind.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Light south wind.

Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.