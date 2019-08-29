LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/29/2019

Tonight, becoming mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday & Tuesday, rain possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s.