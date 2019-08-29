LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/29/2019

Thursday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Windy, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Some storms could have strong winds. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, becoming mostly clear. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday (Labor Day), a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

