LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 408 PM EST TUE MAR 2 2021 /308 PM CST TUE MAR 2 2021/ ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT MIXED PRECIPITATION WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL...MAINLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 19 TO 27. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS OR FREEZING DRIZZLE IN THE MORNING WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL. HIGHS 26 TO 39...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 5 ABOVE TO 18...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 25 TO 36...WARMEST ALONG THE WISCONSIN BORDER. FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS FROM SINGLE DIGITS ABOVE ZERO INTERIOR WEST TO AROUND 20 NEAR THE GREAT LAKES SHORES. HIGHS 30 TO 43...WARMEST ALONG THE WISCONSIN BORDER. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD. LOWS 15 TO 26. HIGHS 40 TO 51...WARMEST WEST HALF.