LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/11/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 421 PM EDT TUE MAY 11 2021 /321 PM CDT TUE MAY 11 2021/ TONIGHT...CLEARING AND COOL. LOWS 22 TO 37...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...WARMER. MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S ALONG THE GREAT LAKES AND 60S INLAND. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 32 TO 40...COOLEST IN THE INTERIOR. THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S... EXCEPT IN 50S MAINLY NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. LOWS 38 TO 44. SUNDAY...INCREASING CLOUDS LATE IN THE DAY. A CHANCE OF RAIN WEST TOWARD EVENING. LOWS 39 TO 45. HIGHS IN THE 60S...EXCEPT IN THE 50S NEAR THE GREAT LAKES SHORES.