LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/29/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will range from around 60 or the 60s near Lake Superior to the 70s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Sunday (Independence Day), mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light south wind.

Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.