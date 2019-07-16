LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/16/2019

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could have heavy rain, strong winds and hail. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 90 or into the 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will in the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. Light south to southwest wind.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.