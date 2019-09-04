LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/4/2019

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or into the 50s near Lake Superior. Light and variable wind becoming southwest late.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some 40s inland. East to southeast wind turning east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and at times sunshine. A chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s. North to northeast 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or into the 50s near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 or into the 50s near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

