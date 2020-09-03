LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/2/2020

Overnight, increasing clouds during the overnight along with increasing wind. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, some inland areas of the Eastern U.P. could fall into the 40s. Winds becoming south to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts overnight.



Thursday, rain showers with wind. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts … espeically in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Thursday night, some rain showers with wind. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, a few rain showers with wind. Othrewise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.