LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/9/2019

Wednesday, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, increasing clouds with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts winds possible.

Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, rain and wind. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, rain and wind. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and some gusty winds. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and some gusty winds. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.