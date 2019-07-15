Marine interdiction agent in Chippewa County arrested for sexually abuse of a minor

WWUP – Detectives tell CBS-affiliate WWUP that Adam Pelinski was arrested Thursday at the Huntington Bank complex in Sault Ste. Marie.

Court documents reveal he faces six charges of criminal sexual conduct, one child abuse charge and one charge of assault with intent to penetrate.

The documents say the crimes happened back in 2014 and 2015.

Pelinski’s bond has been set at $300,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections Office released the following statement:

“On July 11, Marine Interdiction Agent (MIA) Adam Pelinski was placed under arrest by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. Pelinski, assigned to the CBP Air and Marine Operations office in Sault Ste. Marie is currently being charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct. MIA Pelinski has been employed with CBP since 2010, and is currently on paid administrative leave.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections Office of Professional Responsibility along with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General is fully cooperating and assisting the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department who is the lead investigative agency on the case.

CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and agents/officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe. We do not tolerate corruption or abuse within our ranks, and we cooperate fully with all criminal or administrative investigations of alleged misconduct by any of our personnel, whether it occurs on or off duty.”