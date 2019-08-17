Marquette Area Blues Fest

MARQUETTE — The 16th Annual Marquette Area Blues Fest features three days of blues on the shores of Lake Superior in the Mattson Lower Harbor Park in downtown Marquette.

It’s August 30th – September 1st. The festival features an array of blues musicians and offers a wide variety of food vendors, a beer & wine tent, free workshops, a large dance floor and assorted arts and crafts booths.

The festival is celebrating it’s 16th year with several special surprises and will kick off with a free concert on Friday night as a thank you for the support from the community.

Gates open at noon on Saturday & Sunday. The festival will take place rain or shine. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed for festival seating, but no carry-ins will be allowed.

For more information, check out the website at www.marquetteareabluessociety.com.

