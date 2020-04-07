Michigan churches adopt drive-in services amid pandemic

Worshippers pray during a service in a tent at Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The congregation held their Sunday service in a tent in the parking lot near the church facilities, which were heavily damaged by a tornado March 3. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DETROIT (Detroit Free Press) — Some suburban Detroit churches area are offering drive-in services to provide churchgoers a place to gather and worship in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said places of worship will not be penalized if they congregate under the stay-at-home order, which took effect March 23.

Triumph Church’s north campus in Southfield is allowing people to watch Pastor Solomon Kinloch’s sermons on a big screen in the church’s parking lot.

Members can park and listen in through the radio during services on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.

