Michigan Coronavirus: Marquette Area Public Schools responds to Gov. Whitmer’s decision to close school

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the executive order to close K-12 schools across the state for the rest of the school year.

Local 3 reached out to Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent Bill Saunders after the decision was made for their thoughts on the matter.

“Still pretty devastating news for a lot of our students, parents, staff,” said Saunders. “My heart certainly goes out to our seniors, our athletes, our students who would have been scholarship recipients. I feel bad for a lot of the students and student groups that didn’t receive the same fulfillment and recognition that certainly has been traditional for a lot of other groups in the past. Based on the executive order that came out today Governor Whitmer and something else we were expecting, or district will transition to an alternative learning plan that will be a combination of some hybrid learning, some online learning and also some homework type packets and we will be able to continue that learning continuum for students.”

Saunders says they will continue to feed students that are in need throughout this time and teachers and staff will be paid for the rest of the school year.

