Michigan native, husband give ACLU $15M for LGBTQ rights

FILE – In this Monday, June 1, 2015, file photo, Jon Stryker attends the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. The American Civil Liberties Union has named a project addressing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer and HIV issues after Michigan native Stryker and his husband, Slobodan Randjelović. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has named a project addressing LGBTQ and HIV issues after a Michigan native and his husband.

The ACLU says Thursday that The Jon L. Stryker and Slobodan Randjelović LGBTQ & HIV Project is located inside the ACLU Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center in New York.

The project was created in 1986. Its name change follows a $15 million gift from Stryker and Randjelović to the ACLU Foundation. Stryker is founder and president of the Arcus Foundation, a private, global grant-making organization that supports the advancement of LGBTQ human rights and conservation of the world’s great apes.

Based in New York, the foundation has an office in Kalamazoo, Michigan.