Michigan Republicans propose slew of election changes

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, file photo, The Michigan Supreme Court’s Hall of Justice is seen in Lansing, Mich. SANTA FE, N.M. _ Court majorities are at stake beyond Washington, D.C., as voters chose justices for state supreme courts that have been thrust into politicized clashes over voter access and the emergency powers of governors fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, wants to flip control of the state’s Republican-majority high court. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans are proposing a slew of election bills that would require voters to submit a photo ID, prohibit the unsolicited mass mailing of absentee ballot applications, and restrict the hours in which people could drop their ballot in curbside boxes. Democrats say the legislation introduced Wednesday would suppress voting, months after some Republican lawmakers falsely claimed the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Some measures appear destined to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while others may find bipartisan support. Republican senators, citing a surge in absentee voting, say changes are needed to ensure election integrity.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

SISU

Trending Stories