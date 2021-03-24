Michigan Republicans propose slew of election changes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Right now, there are as many as 240,000 survivors of childhood cancer. Many are now young adults and may be struggling with long-term health effects of treatment. Researchers are studying the benefits of exercise on this special group of survivors.

Kids with cancer now have an 84 percent chance of surviving five years or more thanks to advancements in treatments. But those life-saving therapies often have long-lasting consequences.