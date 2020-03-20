Mountaineers looking for positives after suspension of season

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – All signs were pointing to Iron Mountain making another state title run.

The Mountaineers cruised through the regular season, capturing a conference title, and they were coming off a dominating performance against Ironwood in their district semifinal game.

The momentum the Mountaineers had came to a crashing halt when the MHSAA made the drastic decision to suspend the winter tournament due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

“I was breaking down film for our Friday night district final and I was listening to all the reports come out. I had my tv on and i stopped. I was like i got to talk to my family and something is coming down the pike and it certainly did. My feeling was disbelief, like how can this be happening? Why is this happening?” said Bucky Johnson, the head coach of the Iron Mountain boys basketball team.

“It was shocking. Devastating. Just as confused as to everyone else is in the world of what’s going on. It’s hard to believe in a sense, but at the end of the day, everyone is in the same boat as we are,” said Marcus Johnson, a senior on the team.

For every team across the U.P. the sudden suspension of the season was heartbreaking.

But for Iron Mountain, a team that was on a mission to avenge a crushing last-second state title loss last year, this one cut deeper.

“It took us about an hour of last year’s game to say, you know, we’re going to get back here and we’re going to bring the trophy home. Obviously now just because of this we possibly don’t have that opportunity to get back to where we want to get to. Obviously, it’s very devastating and heartbreaking that we might not be able to get back there,” said M. Johnson.

There wasn’t much head coach Bucky Johnson could say to help ease the pain, but he did say this could teach everyone a valuable lesson.

“You know, even though sports is an intramural part of our lives, it’s not the most important thing. You know, the health and safety and the welfare of mankind is the most important thing. It’s more important than a basketball game or a football game or whatnot. But, that doesn’t ease the pain and the thought and the what-if’s.”

And although and end doesn’t seem to be in sight, the Mountaineers are hoping to finish what they’ve started.

“You know, you’re just trying to process what has happened and reflect back on all to good times this team has shared together and things like that, but still there’s a sick feeling in the pit of your stomach,” said B. Johnson.

“The amount of time and the things that we’ve been through, the adversity, the good times, the bad times, and just being able to have that to hold onto and look back on is positive you can take away from everything. All the success that we’ve enjoyed and all the fun that we’ve had together. Hopefully, it does continue after these three weeks and, you know, we can build on those memories up to this point,” concluded M. Johnson.