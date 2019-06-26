MSP investigates Humboldt Township home invasion

HUMBOLDT TWP.–  Around 11:30 p.m. on June 25, Troopers from the Michigan State Police-Negaunee Post were dispatched to a residence in Humboldt Township for a reported home invasion and assault.

An 82-year old resident’s home was broken into, and the homeowner was assaulted. The suspect stole property from the residence before fleeing the scene. The homeowner was transported to UPHS-Marquette for treatment of his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted by MSP-Iron Mountain’s K9 unit, the Marquette Crime Lab, and UPHS Emergency Medical Personnel.

