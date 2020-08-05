NCAA Division II and III fall championships called off

UNDATED (WOOD) — NCAA councils have canceled all 2020 fall sports championships for Divisions II and III.
The decisions by the divisions’ presidents councils were announced Wednesday afternoon, with leaders citing “operational, logistical and financial challenges” linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is DII and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association is DIII. Members include the following West Michigan colleges: Albion, Calvin (which doesn’t have a football team), Davenport, Ferris State, Grand Valley State, Hope and Kalamazoo.
The GLIAC had already announced it would play only conference games this fall and that it would determine on a sport-by-sport basis which games will go forward at all.
The MIAA last week postponed all fall sports and tournaments.
