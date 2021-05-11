New history exhibit about Yooper clothing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Regional History Center has released a new special exhibit centered around clothing worn by Yoopers over the past 170 years.

This collection showcases the clothing of different Yoopers including teachers, children, lawyers, farmers, and pioneers.

Jo Writtler is a curator at the Marquette Regional History Center, she said, “when you look at some of the older clothes; most clothes today we think of like you have a front and a back and the whole shaping of a woman’s bodice was so much different from how it was constructed. When you look into the 1800’s it took into consideration the human body which is not flat by any means.”

The exhibit offers a glimpse at the functionality and design within clothing. Each piece of clothing has a a story and picture of its owner connected to it.

The exhibit tells stories of love, loss, and the people who built the U.P. into what it is today. You can view the exhibit now through January of 2022.