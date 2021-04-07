NMU students help administer covid vaccines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Three students, Megan Annelin, Natasha Joslin, and Kamryn Hoezee, started off as friends at Manistique High School and took that friendship with them to Northern Michigan University.

Once Covid-19 started the trio had to adjust to new regulations at school and losing out on some in-person experience.

“We were really discouraged at first,” Megan Annelin said. “When covid started our clinicals got shut down. We were all panicking like are we going to be good nurses are we going to be able to make up this time.”

“Just because Covid did interrupt a really important semester for us for skills,” Kamryn Hoezee said.” So when we did get opportunities for any little skill we jumped on it.”

Still, the girls wanted to help, so they volunteered with covid testing, worked at Covid-19 hotlines, and even directed traffic for Covid-19 centers.

Once the vaccine came out they had the opportunity to administer the vaccines.

The girls hope to continue their journey and friendship together as traveling nurses after they graduate this winter.