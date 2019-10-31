Norlite Nursing Center hosts Halloween party for seniors

Many senior living centers around the U.P. are passing out candy to the public.

Seniors at Norlite Nursing Center were excited to see everyone come out and dressed in their Halloween costumes.

” As the activities director, I’m always looking for ways to improve my resident’s quality of life and if we can dress up and be silly for our residents and through them a Halloween party I’ll do it. I’ll do anything to make them happy, ” says Amy Fraley, Activities Director at Norlite Nursing Center.

Organizers said it’s great for the kids and for the people who live there.

” It just makes them so happy when people bring their children in to see them, even if they may not be related to them they just get excited, and it’s great to see young people interact with our senior population, ” continues Fraley.

One Marquette native says she has so many fond memories of Halloween with her mother.

” Growing up I always remember Trick-or-Treating and going out with my friends, and mother was always into costumes. She always made our costumes and dressed herself and went to Halloween parties, ” says Janet Oberstar, Marquette native.

The kids weren’t the only ones who dressed up, the residents and the staff took part in the fun too.