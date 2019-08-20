Northern Michigan professor remembered with tree dedication

MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – Bill Ball taught generations of students at Northern Michigan University. As future generations of Wildcats roam the campus, there is a visible reminder of the impact he made.

A tree has been planted outside of the C. B. Hedgecock building in Bill Ball’s memory. As the the roots of the plant spread and grow, it will more closely resemble Ball’s legacy.

Former students and colleagues gathered at noon on Tuesday to share stories and memories of Ball’s three decades of teaching.

Ball served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. One former student who said he struggled with the transition from combat to civilian life shared an anecdote of Ball’s selflessness.

Bill Ball, a political science professor died on December 6, 2018. He earned numerous acknowledgments and recognitions for his contributions.