President Biden’s Michigan visit rescheduled

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden’s visit to the Pfizer facility in Portage has been postponed by a day, the White House said Wednesday night.

Biden was originally expected to visit West Michigan on Thursday. His trip has been rescheduled for Friday due to inclement weather that’s expected in Washington.

The president is planning to tour Pfizer’s Portage facility, which is manufacturing the first COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the country. He is also planning to meet with employees who are helping produce the vaccine.

Portage Mayor Patricia Randall says the community stands ready to welcome the president.

“To be the focal point of the entire world — what an honor,” Randall said.

Randall says she will be part of a small group expected to greet Biden upon his arrival at the airport.

While Randall won’t be among those touring the Pfizer facility, she was excited to learn Biden plans to meet with the hardworking employees of the plant.

“That plant never shuts down,” Randall said. “Whether it was the holidays (employees came to work). I even knew of someone who’s parent died and they opted not to go to the funeral because they felt such an integral part of the process of producing the vaccine.”

The time of the president’s arrival has not yet been released.

Biden’s trip will be his first to the state since taking office.