Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir

National

by: Hillel Italie, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.”

The announcement Friday by Hachette Book Group followed days of criticism focused on allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. On Thursday, dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly,” the publisher announced.

“We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard.”

Allen’s book was scheduled to come out next month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020"

Savanna Rayner receives Remarkable Women award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savanna Rayner receives Remarkable Women award"

Innovative Physical Therapy: Using a video game device for more than entertainment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovative Physical Therapy: Using a video game device for more than entertainment"

Superiorland Soccer Association Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superiorland Soccer Association Part Two"

Superiorland Soccer Association Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superiorland Soccer Association Part One"

Pacemaker for the bladder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pacemaker for the bladder"