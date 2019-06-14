Restore memory function in Alzheimer’s patients

Follow @WJMN_Local3

The loss of memory in Alzheimer’s patients can be terrifying to themselves and their families. But researchers are trying to combat this.

Doctor Jerold Chun from Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute says short-term memory is the first to go for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jerold Chun, MD, PhD, Professor and Senior Vice-President said, “Typically they’re shorter-term and the long-term seem to be sustained for a much longer period of time, before they too can be lost in the most severe cases, but researchers from the University of Buffalo say it may be possible to restore memory function in Alzheimer’s.“

The study looked at mice with the disease and brain tissue from deceased Alzheimer’s patients and found that by focusing on gene changes, they could reverse memory decline in animal models.

Doctor Chun said, “It’s possible you could reboot, if you want to use the computer terminology, the brain in some way that had memories and get them back in there.“

When the animals were given an enzyme inhibitor, researchers saw dramatic cognitive improvement and this may pave the way for potential drug targets.

The University of Buffalo study was funded by a national institutes of health grant focused on novel treatment strategies for Alzheimer’s disease.