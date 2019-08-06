Sager resigns at Negaunee; will join Wildcats coaching staff

Negaunee, MI – Big changes are coming for the Negaunee Girls Basketball team.

Brandon sager has announced he will be stepping down as the head coach of the Negaunee Girls Basketball team.

Sager spent seven seasons with the program posting a 104-49 record. He led the most recent Miners squad to a 16-4 record.

Sager will not be going far. He will return to his alma mater at NMU, he has accepted a position as an assistant coach for the Northern Michigan Women’s Basketball team.

He now will join Troy Mattson’s staff. Mattson and sager do have some history. When Sager was a player for the Wildcats, Mattson held an assistant coaching position for the team.