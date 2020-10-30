Secretary of State branch office in Marquette reopens

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – After a brief closure, the Marquette branch office for the Secretary of State has reopened.
We first reported the closure on October 19th. A notice taped to the door stated all appointments were being temporarily honored at the Escanaba office. Text reminders were sent to customers in advance of their appointments, letting them know of the change.
As of Friday, October 30th, the doors to the office were open again and we observed multiple people enter the building.
