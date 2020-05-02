Senior Spotlight: Jakob Peterson of Marquette

We here at Local 3 acknowledge the heartbreak of the senior student-athletes who were unable to finish or play in their final sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, throughout the next few months, we will be putting the spotlight on those athletes who have not only accomplished great things during their high school careers but also have big plans for the future. Friday’s senior is Marquette’s Jakob Peterson.
Name: Jakob Peterson
School: Marquette
Sport(s): Hockey, Baseball
Position: Hockey – Defense, Baseball – Catcher/Second Base
Accomplishments: 2019-20 Hockey All-State First Team Defensemen, 2019-20 All-Great Lakes Hockey Conference First Team, 2019 All-Great Northern Conference Baseball
Plans for the future: Has signed Letter of Intent to play for the Drayton Valley Thunder of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in 2020-21. Goal is to use this experience as a means of pursuing an opportunity to play college hockey.