Snow, rain, ice, and flooding: The Winter storm to end 2019

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following a Sunday full of rain and freezing rain in parts of the Upper Peninsula, conditions changed from rain to snow early Monday Morning.

Roads in Marquette Township were observed as slush covered around 7:00 a.m. By 9:00 a.m. vehicle windshields and windows were covered and the parking lots that were visible over the weekend started to get buried in a fresh blanket of new snow.

Numerous plows have been spotted along US-41 along with front loaders and other removal equipment in parking lots.

A common culprit for changing travel conditions, The Mackinac Bridge. You can keep up with the latest developments here.

Icy conditions reported on the #MackinacBridge. Reduce speed and drive with care. https://t.co/cqkmEtK2pb — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) December 30, 2019

The National Weather Service in Marquette is saying flooding and erosion along the lakeshore in Keweenaw, Ontonagon, and Houghton counties.