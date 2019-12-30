Closings
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

Snow, rain, ice, and flooding: The Winter storm to end 2019

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following a Sunday full of rain and freezing rain in parts of the Upper Peninsula, conditions changed from rain to snow early Monday Morning.

Roads in Marquette Township were observed as slush covered around 7:00 a.m. By 9:00 a.m. vehicle windshields and windows were covered and the parking lots that were visible over the weekend started to get buried in a fresh blanket of new snow.

Numerous plows have been spotted along US-41 along with front loaders and other removal equipment in parking lots.

A common culprit for changing travel conditions, The Mackinac Bridge. You can keep up with the latest developments here.

The National Weather Service in Marquette is saying flooding and erosion along the lakeshore in Keweenaw, Ontonagon, and Houghton counties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Monday Morning Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Snow"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/29/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/29/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/28/2019"

Test for premature babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Test for premature babies"

Precious Metals 12-27-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 12-27-2019"