Sunny skies return to start the weekend

Marquette, Mich (WJMN) – For those in need of sunshine, Friday will be your day as the clouds, rain, and snow move on out. We will also get a break from the wind… for a bit. Gusty winds do return for Friday night and Saturday, at times gusting over 30 MPH.

Weekend – We’ve seen worse weather here in Upper Michigan the weekend before Thanksgiving, temperatures will be at or above average and another day with sunshine on Saturday. Sunday though we do get some more cloud cover and either some light rain or light snow.

Thanksgiving – It’s 6 days out, so forecast changes are likely. Temperatures do look to trend a little colder and we could have some lake effect snow showers.