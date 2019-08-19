The Lego man comes to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING — The NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming is using pop culture to share their passion for religion. As a part of their annual ‘At the Movie Series’, the church combines movies with the bible.

“The idea is to take popular movies and tie in biblical truths,” explains Travis Ryan, Assistant Pastor at NORTHIRON Church. “We really like to just connect with people where they’re at. We try to make it a relevant message to what they’re dealing with today and to maybe connect with them on a level that they can understand.”

The first movie of this year’s series was “The Lego Movie”.

“You know, we’re all built and designed by God…we tried to go off that idea,” says Ryan.

“The Lego Movie” was the inspiration for their decorations outside of the church: a giant Lego man and a Lego sign.

“People drive by on the highway and they say ‘hey what’s going on?’. We’ve had people just stop in and check it out during this month,” says Ryan.

The sign was built by volunteer church members and includes many different materials such as wood, plastic, and even buckets.

“We had members of the church and the community that came together. We have a creative team that built this and the sign just to sort of make it fun for people that are attending here,” says Ryan. “We have a lot of kids, and we like to have them involved and make a fun experience for them and it kind of creates some buzz.”

The Lego man and sign took about a month to build.

Other movies in the series included Despicable Me, Lion, and Beauty and the Beast.