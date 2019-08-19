Tired of Tires? Scrap tire collection gathers unwanted tires in Marquette County

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP– A scrap tire collection was held at Negaunee Township Hall. People who live in Marquette County were able to bring those unwanted tires to the collections thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

“This is a gift honestly to citizens,” said Gary Wommer, Negaunee Township Supervisor. “You have your tires changed on your car, you’re going to have to pay to get rid of the old ones. This way, you bring them here. We take them. It doesn’t cost you a thing. We get rid of them.”

Wommer says many times, people don’t spend the money to get rid of tires and dump them off in other places.

“We’re tired of seeing them in the woods laying by people’s garages, laying out in the yard,” said Wommer. “It just makes a big old mess and it’s a big old mosquito trap and it’s time to get rid of them.”

Wommer says in the past collections like this, 8, dumpsters full of tires have been collected.

“We’re hoping to top that,” said Wommer. “Because we’re right in the middle of Marquette County, we’re hoping that we can top that.”

If you missed this collection, there will be another one on September 9 in Sand Township. Click here for those details. Another one will be held on September 21 in the Skandia/West Branch. For those details, click here.