Travel plans for kids with hearing loss

It’s estimated that three million children in the U.S. have some form of hearing loss.

This can make things like air travel more challenging for families.

Traveling with children can be a challenge, but what if your child suffered from hearing loss?

What parents need to pack to make every trip a smooth flight.

Theo Valles doesn’t travel without this kit.

Theo Valles says, “I love traveling and knowing new things.”

The 12-year-old was diagnosed with hearing loss as a toddler.

Romina Picon, Theo’s mom says, “is he going to be able to go to school? Is he going to be able to be independent?”

Theo got his first Cochlear Implant at age nine and his second at eleven.

Ivette Cejas, Ph.D., assistant professor, Department of Otolaryngology, University of Miami health system says, “often times our families of kids with hearing loss really struggle in knowing how to prepare in order to travel.”

Doctor Ivette Cejas at the University of Miami works with children with all types and degrees of hearing loss and their families.

Ivette Cejas says, “be ready, be prepared, kind of have a little checklist of what things they need to be traveling with.”

She says whether your child wears hearing aids or has a Cochlear Implant like Theo pack the backups.

Ivette Cejas continues, “having extra equipment, extra batteries.”

She warns not to put that extra equipment through the X-ray machines.

“That can damage the programs on the device,” says Ivette Cejas.

But going through TSA doesn’t mean they have to remove their hearing devices.

Ivette Cejas says, “they should keep them on as they are considered medical equipment.”

Theo flew to Boston by himself last summer for sleepover camp.

Theo Valles says, “pretty cool because you get more independence and you have more responsibilities.”

His mom says she doesn’t want anything to hold her son back.

Romina Picon: “I could not let my fears win.”

Proving the sky is the limit never letting a disability keep you grounded.

Parents should also notify the airline or airport that they will be traveling with a hearing-impaired child because there may be extra services they can get.





