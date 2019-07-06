Treating low testosterone in men

Low testosterone affects more than ten percent of men worldwide.

But now, a nasal treatment is helping men feel better.

It’s a common condition in men that can cause fatigue and a lack of sex drive.

Now surprising new treatment is helping men with low testosterone feel better.

Robert knew something wasn’t right after feeling sluggish for almost two years.

Robert says, “not really having the energy or the desire to work out or just work through the entire day.”

A blood test revealed he had low testosterone, a common condition on the rise in younger men.

Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, University of Miami health system says, “at least one in three men between the ages of 32 to 50 appear to have low testosterone.”

Doctor Ranjith Ramasamy says factors such as stress, obesity, and poor sleep habits may be to blame.

Symptoms include:

Ranjith ramasamy, md: “low energy, fatigue, improper sleep, weight gain, erectile dysfunction or lack of libido.”

He says testosterone therapies like injections and gels, have one major side effect.

Ranjith Ramasamy continues, “all of these treatments will actually block hormones from the pituitary gland.”

Now a treatment called Natesto, applied through the nose, is offering younger patients another option.

Ranjith Ramasamy says, “because this is used two to three times a day and it’s short-acting, it still preserves your hormones from the pituitary gland and therefore maintains your sperm production.”

He says so far, patients enrolled in the University of Miami study have preserved their fertility and feel great.

“They are able to lose weight, get back to the gym, obviously their sex life has improved”, says Ranjith Ramasamy.

Robert says taking Natesto has made a big difference.

Robert says, “I have the energy, I have the desire to be active and to do things. Feeling more like himself again. “

Natesto was FDA approved in 2012.

Side effects of testosterone therapy include the risk of blood clots and breast enlargement. So always talk to your doctor first.

Natesto is covered by most insurance companies, otherwise, it costs about 200 dollars a month.