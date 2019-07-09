Trump’s Lawsuit to Overturn Health Care

LANSING — Trump’s lawyers will go to court to overturn our health care laws.
If Trump succeeds in Texas v. United States, it would give insurance companies power to charge as much as they want and cover as little as they want, costs will go up, coverage will get worse, and millions of Americans will lose their health insurance.
If Trump gets his way:
THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT WOULD BE STRUCK DOWN
- 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions will lose protections. The uninsured rate will increase by 65 percent.
- 9 million people will lose financial assistance that helps them purchase health care in the marketplace.
- Medicaid expansion, which covers 17 million people, will be eliminated.
- Nearly 12 million seniors will have to pay more for prescription drugs because the Medicare ‘donut’ hole will be reopened.
- 2.3 million adult children will no longer be able to stay on their parents’ insurance.
- Insurance companies will once again be able to charge women 50 percent more.
- Hospitals’ uncompensated care will increase by at least 82 percent. As Americans lose coverage, already struggling hospitals will be hit even harder as their uncompensated care costs increase.
- Key support for rural hospitals will disappear. As Americans lose coverage, already struggling hospitals will be hit even harder as their costs increase.
- Ban on insurance companies having lifetime caps on coverage would be eliminated