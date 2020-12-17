High School Sports Zone Header

UPSSA: 11-Player Football Awards Announced

11-Player UPSSA Major awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Kam Karp, Marquette

Defensive Player of the Year: Desmond Mullen, Marquette

Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year: Nathan Lundin, West Iron County, 6-3, 315, Sr. 

Large School Team of the Year: Marquette

Small School Team of the Year: Iron Mountain

Large School Coach of the Year: Eric Mason, Marquette and Scott Menard, Sault Ste. Marie

Small School Coach of the Year: Robin Marttila, Iron Mountain and Ben Olsen, Gwinn

