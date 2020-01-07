UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (1/7/20)

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.P. Polls

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (6) 4-0 30

2. Negaunee 4-0 24

3. Marquette 4-1 18

4. Escanaba 3-4 9

5. Westwood 3-0 5

Others receiving votes: Munising (5-0) 4.

Division 4

1. Dollar Bay (6) 5-0 30

2. North Central 3-1 19

3. Ewen-Trout Creek 2-0 17

4. Pickford 3-1 9

5. Rudyard 3-1 8

Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (4-2) 6, Brimley (6-1) 1.

Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (6) 7-0 30

2. Westwood 4-1 23

3. Sault Ste. Marie 4-1 14

4. West Iron County 5-0 13

5. Negaunee 5-2 4

Others receiving votes: Escanaba (5-3) 3, Marquette (5-2) 2, Calumet (5-1) 1.

Division 4
1. St. Ignace (6) 4-1 30

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 5-1 22

3. Pickford 7-0 17

4. Baraga 5-1 14

5. L’Anse 6-1 3

5. Mid-Peninsula 4-1 3

Others receiving votes: North Dickinson (5-1) 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Gladstone Braves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Gladstone Braves"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood Patriots outlast Gladstone Braves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood Patriots outlast Gladstone Braves"

Addressing opioid addiction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addressing opioid addiction"

Public meeting held about nicknames

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public meeting held about nicknames"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/6/2020"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/7/2019"